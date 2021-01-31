Tioga Arts Council accepting submissions for ‘Between Starshine & Clay’ summer exhibit, celebrating artists of color

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Tioga Arts Council is accepting entries for its June art exhibition.

The new summer exhibit is called 'Between Starshine & Clay: An Exhibition Celebrating Artists of Color'.

Organizers say the goal of the exhibit is to highlight local artists of color among the community.

Kathy Arrington, exhibition organizer says the Tioga Arts Council is hoping the exhibit will help people to get to know their neighbors of color and to understand their experiences and lives through the medium of artwork.

Arrington told 12 News, "We speak through our artwork. It helps to see our voice. Art shows the soul of the community. I think when people see the artist's artwork they can hear them, rather than in the media where people are sometimes seen shouting to say 'this is me, I'm right and you're wrong.'".

Arrington says the artwork tends to speak for itself, and through it, " it actually shows people that we are just like everyone else," she said.

Submissions to the exhibition are being accepted until May 22nd and Arrington says young people of color are encouraged and welcome to prticipate.

For any questions or for more information on the exhibit, click here or visit their Facebook page.

