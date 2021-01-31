Winter Storm Warning from SUN 5:00 PM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST

Winter Storm Warning from SUN 5:00 PM EST until TUE 1:00 PM ESTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Northern Wayne County
…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 PM EST TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to
18 inches with locally higher amounts.
* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern
Wayne, Lackawanna, Pike and Southern Wayne counties. In New
York, Sullivan county.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 1 PM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will become very difficult. The hazardous
conditions are expected to impact the Monday morning and
evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This will be a long duration event. A few
to several inches of lighter snow are possible Sunday evening
through Monday. Then for Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning,
additional snow is expected which may be heavy at times with
rates of an inch per hour or higher, along with areas of blowing
snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit
www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic
conditions.
&&