Winter Storm Warning from SUN 5:00 PM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Bradford County

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 PM EST TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to

18 inches with locally higher amounts.

* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern

Wayne, Lackawanna, Pike and Southern Wayne counties. In New

York, Sullivan county.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 1 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will become very difficult. The hazardous

conditions are expected to impact the Monday morning and

evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This will be a long duration event. A few

to several inches of lighter snow are possible Sunday evening

through Monday. Then for Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning,

additional snow is expected which may be heavy at times with

rates of an inch per hour or higher, along with areas of blowing

snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania

Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all

travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit

www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic

conditions.

&&