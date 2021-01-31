Winter Storm Warning until TUE 7:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Broome County

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST

TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to

15 inches.

* WHERE…Chemung, Tioga and Broome counties.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially late

Monday into Tuesday. The hazardous conditions could impact the

morning or evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This will be a long duration event. Light

snow falls tonight into Monday, then snow becomes heavy at

times Monday night into Tuesday with snowfall rates

occasionally up to an inch per hour. Areas of blowing snow as

well late Monday through Tuesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&