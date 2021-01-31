Winter Storm Warning from SUN 5:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST

Winter Storm Warning from SUN 5:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 PM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Tioga County
…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to
15 inches.
* WHERE…Chemung, Tioga and Broome counties.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially late Monday into
Tuesday. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or
evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This will be a long duration event. Light
snow falls tonight into Monday, then snow becomes heavy at times
Monday night into Tuesday with snowfall rates occasionally up to
an inch per hour. Areas of blowing snow as well late Monday
through Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&