Winter Storm Warning issued January 31 at 2:31PM EST until February 2 at 5:00AM EST by NWS State College PA
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches.
* WHERE…Tioga County.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Monday morning and evening commute.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant
winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous.
Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.
To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.