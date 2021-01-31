Winter Storm Warning issued January 31 at 3:57PM EST until February 2 at 1:00PM EST by NWS Binghamton NY

Winter Storm Warning issued January 31 at 3:57PM EST until February 2 at 1:00PM EST by NWS Binghamton NYUpdated
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24
inches. Heaviest snow will occur towards the Poconos and other
high elevations, with isolated spots getting more than 2 feet.
* WHERE…Wayne, Bradford, Susquehanna, Pike, Wyoming, Lackawanna,
and Luzerne counties.
* WHEN…Until 1 PM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This will be a long duration event. Light
snow falls tonight into early Monday, then snow becomes heavy at
times midday Monday through Monday night with snowfall rates
occasionally 2 inches per hour, especially towards the Poconos.
Snow becomes light Tuesday morning, but areas of blowing snow
will continue.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit
www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic
conditions.