Winter Storm Warning issued January 31 at 3:57PM EST until February 2 at 1:00PM EST by NWS Binghamton NY

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24

inches. Heaviest snow will occur towards the Poconos and other

high elevations, with isolated spots getting more than 2 feet.

* WHERE…Wayne, Bradford, Susquehanna, Pike, Wyoming, Lackawanna,

and Luzerne counties.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas

of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This will be a long duration event. Light

snow falls tonight into early Monday, then snow becomes heavy at

times midday Monday through Monday night with snowfall rates

occasionally 2 inches per hour, especially towards the Poconos.

Snow becomes light Tuesday morning, but areas of blowing snow

will continue.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania

Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all

travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit

www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic

conditions.