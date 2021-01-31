Winter Storm Warning issued January 31 at 3:57PM EST until February 2 at 7:00PM EST by NWS Binghamton NY

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 15

inches.

* WHERE…Delaware county.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially late

Monday into Tuesday. Areas of blowing snow could significantly

reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the

morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This will be a long duration event. Light

snow falls tonight through Monday morning, then snow becomes

heavy at times Monday afternoon into Tuesday with snowfall

rates occasionally up to an inch per hour. Areas of blowing snow

as well late Monday through Tuesday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.