Winter Storm Warning issued January 31 at 3:57PM EST until February 2 at 7:00PM EST by NWS Binghamton NY

Winter Storm Warning issued January 31 at 3:57PM EST until February 2 at 7:00PM EST by NWS Binghamton NYNew
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 15
inches.
* WHERE…Delaware county.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially late
Monday into Tuesday. Areas of blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the
morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This will be a long duration event. Light
snow falls tonight through Monday morning, then snow becomes
heavy at times Monday afternoon into Tuesday with snowfall
rates occasionally up to an inch per hour. Areas of blowing snow
as well late Monday through Tuesday.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.