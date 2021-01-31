Winter Storm Warning issued January 31 at 3:57PM EST until February 2 at 7:00PM EST by NWS Binghamton NY

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to

15 inches.

* WHERE…Chemung, Tioga and Broome counties.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially late Monday into

Tuesday. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or

evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This will be a long duration event. Light

snow falls tonight into Monday, then snow becomes heavy at times

Monday night into Tuesday with snowfall rates occasionally up to

an inch per hour. Areas of blowing snow as well late Monday

through Tuesday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.