Winter Storm Warning issued January 31 at 8:41AM EST until February 2 at 1:00PM EST by NWS Binghamton NY

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18

inches with locally higher amounts.

* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Pike, Bradford, Susquehanna, Luzerne,

Southern Wayne, Northern Wayne, Lackawanna and Wyoming

counties. In New York, Sullivan county.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 1 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This will be a long duration event. A few

to several inches of lighter snow are expected this evening

through Monday morning. Then for Monday afternoon through

Tuesday morning, additional snow is expected which will be heavy

at times, with snowfall rates occasionally in excess of an inch

per hour. Areas of blowing snow will also occur Monday night

through Tuesday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania

Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all

travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit

www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic

conditions.