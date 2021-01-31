Winter Storm Warning issued January 31 at 8:41AM EST until February 2 at 1:00PM EST by NWS Binghamton NY

Winter Storm Warning issued January 31 at 8:41AM EST until February 2 at 1:00PM EST by NWS Binghamton NYUpdated
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18
inches with locally higher amounts.
* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Pike, Bradford, Susquehanna, Luzerne,
Southern Wayne, Northern Wayne, Lackawanna and Wyoming
counties. In New York, Sullivan county.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 1 PM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This will be a long duration event. A few
to several inches of lighter snow are expected this evening
through Monday morning. Then for Monday afternoon through
Tuesday morning, additional snow is expected which will be heavy
at times, with snowfall rates occasionally in excess of an inch
per hour. Areas of blowing snow will also occur Monday night
through Tuesday.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit
www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic
conditions.