Winter Storm Warning until TUE 5:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA

Tioga County

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches.

* WHERE…Tioga County.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions will impact the Monday morning and evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania

Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all

travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant

winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous.

Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway

and traffic conditions.

To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook

page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.

