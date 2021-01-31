Winter Storm Watch from MON 10:00 AM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST

Winter Storm Watch from MON 10:00 AM EST until TUE 1:00 PM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Tioga County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 AM EST MONDAY…
…WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 1 to locally 4 inches by late Monday
morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible Monday
night and Tuesday morning. Total additional snow accumulations
of 6 to 9 inches possible.
* WHERE…Chemung, Tioga and Broome counties.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon
to 10 AM EST Monday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Monday
morning through Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… This storm will come in two rounds the
first Monday morning with lighter snow. Snow is then expected to
redevelop by Monday night and be moderate to heavy at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&