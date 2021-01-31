Winter Storm Watch from MON 10:00 AM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Broome County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EST MONDAY…

…WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total

snow accumulations of 1 to locally 4 inches by late Monday

morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible Monday

night and Tuesday morning. Total additional snow accumulations

of 6 to 9 inches possible.

* WHERE…Chemung, Tioga and Broome counties.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon

to 10 AM EST Monday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Monday

morning through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… This storm will come in two rounds the

first Monday morning with lighter snow. Snow is then expected to

redevelop by Monday night and be moderate to heavy at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&