Winter Storm Watch from MON 10:00 AM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST

Winter Storm Watch from MON 10:00 AM EST until TUE 1:00 PM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Delaware County
…WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
12 inches possible.
* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern
Wayne, Lackawanna, Pike and Southern Wayne counties. In New
York, Chemung, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties.
* WHEN…From Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This will be a long duration event. A few
to several inches of lighter snow are possible Sunday evening
through Monday. Then for Monday night into Tuesday morning,
additional snow is expected which may be heavy at times with
rates of an inch per hour at times, along with areas of blowing
snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
