Winter Storm Watch from MON 10:00 AM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

…WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to

12 inches possible.

* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern

Wayne, Lackawanna, Pike and Southern Wayne counties. In New

York, Chemung, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties.

* WHEN…From Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This will be a long duration event. A few

to several inches of lighter snow are possible Sunday evening

through Monday. Then for Monday night into Tuesday morning,

additional snow is expected which may be heavy at times with

rates of an inch per hour at times, along with areas of blowing

snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&