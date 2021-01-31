Winter Weather Advisory issued January 31 at 4:52AM EST until February 2 at 5:00AM EST by NWS State College PA

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total accumulations of 7 to 10 inches.

* WHERE…Tioga County.

* WHEN…Light snow will develop late this morning and continue

through tonight. The snow could become heavier at times on

Monday, then will taper off late Monday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult today through Monday

evening.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania

Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on

driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow

covered roads and limited visibility.

Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway

and traffic conditions.

To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook

page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.