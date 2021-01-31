Winter Weather Advisory issued January 31 at 4:52AM EST until February 2 at 5:00AM EST by NWS State College PA
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total accumulations of 7 to 10 inches.
* WHERE…Tioga County.
* WHEN…Light snow will develop late this morning and continue
through tonight. The snow could become heavier at times on
Monday, then will taper off late Monday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult today through Monday
evening.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow
covered roads and limited visibility.
Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.
To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.