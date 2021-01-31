Winter Weather Advisory issued January 31 at 8:41AM EST until February 1 at 10:00AM EST by NWS Binghamton NY

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 31 at 8:41AM EST until February 1 at 10:00AM EST by NWS Binghamton NYUpdated
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches by late Monday morning. For
the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible Monday night into
Tuesday. Total additional snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches
possible.
* WHERE…Tioga, Broome and Chemung counties.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 5 PM this
afternoon to 10 AM EST Monday. For the Winter Storm Watch,
from late Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This storm will come in two rounds. The
first one will be tonight into Monday morning with lighter snow.
Snow is then expected to redevelop by Monday night and may be
moderate to heavy at times, with areas of blowing snow as well.
