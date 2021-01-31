Winter Weather Advisory issued January 31 at 8:41AM EST until February 1 at 10:00AM EST by NWS Binghamton NY

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total

snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches by late Monday morning. For

the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible Monday night into

Tuesday. Total additional snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches

possible.

* WHERE…Tioga, Broome and Chemung counties.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 5 PM this

afternoon to 10 AM EST Monday. For the Winter Storm Watch,

from late Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This storm will come in two rounds. The

first one will be tonight into Monday morning with lighter snow.

Snow is then expected to redevelop by Monday night and may be

moderate to heavy at times, with areas of blowing snow as well.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.