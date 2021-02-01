Angelina Jolie sells painting Churchill gave as gift to FDR

LONDON (AP) — A painting by Winston Churchill that is a piece of both political and Hollywood history is coming up for auction. Christie’s auction house said Monday that the Moroccan landscape “Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque” — a gift from Churchill to U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt — is being sold by Angelina Jolie next month with an estimated price of 1.5 million pounds to 2.5 million pounds ($2.1 million to $3.4 million). The image of the 12th-century mosque in Marrakech at sunset is the only painting Churchill completed during World War II. It was bought in 2011 by Jolie and Brad Pitt, who split in 2016, and is being sold by the Jolie Family Collection.