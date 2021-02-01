Another Winter Storm

WINTER STORM WARNING for Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Tioga and Sullivan Counties until 7 PM Tuesday.

WINTER STORM WARNING for Bradford, Susquehanna and Wayne Counties until 1 PM Tuesday.

WINTER STORM WARNING for Cortland and Tompkins Counties from 10 AM Monday until 5 AM Wednesday.

MONDAY: Cloudy with snow and snow showers. 1-8” (12” possible) 90% High 30 (26-32) Wind E becoming NE 5-15 G20 mph

A body of low pressure along the coast will strengthen today. This will give us snow. Snowfall of 1-8 inches are possible with the higher accumulations occurring over NEPA. Snow continues tonight with another 3-6” inches possible.