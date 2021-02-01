Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister says Microsoft is confident it can fill the void if Google carries out its threat to remove its search engine from Australia. A Google executive told a Senate hearing last month that it would likely make its search engine unavailable in Australia if the government goes ahead with a draft law that would make tech giants pay for news content. Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he has spoken to Microsoft’s chief executive about its search engine, Bing, filling the space. “I can tell you, Microsoft’s pretty confident” that Australians would not be worse off, Morrison said.