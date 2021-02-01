Broome County Sheriff’s Office makes public aware of NYS Dept. of Labor fraud

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff's Office is making the public aware of a New York State Department of Labor scam.

The sheriff's office says the scam involves stolen social security numbers being used with the New York State Department of Labor to file unemployment claims. They say victims of the scam are asked to confirm their request.

They also say "others have been contacted by their employers to advise that a claim has been filed with their name and social security number."

The sheriff's office asks if you have received one of these notifications, and have not filed a claim, contact your employer and call the fraud division of the NYS Department of Labor at 1-888-899-8810 to report it.