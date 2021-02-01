California governor and unions clash over school openings

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An effort to reopen schools in California is foundering, stoking the frustration of parents and the governor of America’s most populous state. As the one-year anniversary of distance learning approaches, parents are grappling more than ever with the toll of isolation and intense screen time on their kids’ academic and emotional well-being. A $2 billion plan by Gov. Gavin Newsom to reopen schools next month has not been well received. The Legislature shows no sign of fast-tracking its approval. The state’s powerful teachers unions and biggest school districts say it is unworkable, raising questions about whether K-12 schools will open at all this academic year.