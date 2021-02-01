Fence at Capitol blocks DC government from enacting new laws

WASHINGTON (AP) — That foreboding black fence erected around the U.S. Capitol building has had an unintentional side effect: walling off the local government’s ability to enact new laws. Under terms of the District’s relationship with the federal government, physical paper copies of all new laws must be hand-delivered to Senate and House leadership. By Monday afternoon, the problem appeared to have been solved. But officials says the episode shines a light on the larger overall issue: the fact that D.C. isn’t a state and needs to run its local laws past Congress in the first place.