Crews work to repair washed-out scenic highway near Big Sur

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Crews are working to determine when they can rebuild a section of scenic roadway near Big Sur, California, after it collapsed in torrential rain last week. But officials say the damage isn’t as bad as from a 2017 landslide that cut off the tourist destination for over a year. Crews are clearing debris piles and stabilizing damaged sections of roadway. The winding highway is a popular driving route renowned for its ocean views. The head of the Big Sur Chamber of Commerce says the damage will force those traveling from Southern California to take a two-hour detour. But he said the majority of visitors come from Northern California.