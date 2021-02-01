DA: 2 slain after snow disposal argument; suspect found dead

PLAINS, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a northeastern Pennsylvania shooting apparently stemming from an argument over snow disposal during Monday’s storm left two people dead, and the suspect was later found dead at his home. Officials in Luzerne County said the gunfire occurred just before 9 a.m. Monday in Plains Township. District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis said a husband and wife were found shot to death in the street and the shooter was found dead in a nearby home with a wound believed to have been self-inflicted. Salavantis said the preliminary investigation indicates that there was a long-running dispute, but “this morning, the dispute was exacerbated by a disagreement over snow disposal.” Names weren’t immediately released. The names of the three people weren’t immediately released.