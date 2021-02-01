DOT says they feel ‘prepared’ for the snowstorm

(WBNG) -- As the snow continues to fall, the Department of Transportation say they feel prepared, adding that they have been watching the storm for a while now.

In certain parts of Broome County, plows were already driving down the roads on Monday.

The DOT says they have been in constant contact with the National Weather Service, along with other statewide and local entities, and have been keeping an eye on the storm for about a week now. They say that's the norm for a storm of this size.

The department adds that it's a team effort -- with drivers, supervisors and mechanics from other regions all converging on the areas which will be hit the hardest.

"We have mobilized close to 200 people and pieces of equipment from areas that aren't going to get hit as badly into the areas that are," explained Scott Cook, NYSDOT Region 9 Public Information Officer.

Cook adds that the DOT wants to stay ahead of the storm, so that they don't experience what occurred back in December.

The DOT believes the worst of the storm may come tonight, and they say they'll be watching it carefully.

The DOT reminds residents that it's best to stay inside and stay off the road.