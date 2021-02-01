EU seeks to boost credibility despite slow vaccine rollout

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has defended its flagging coronavirus vaccine program, which has come under criticism from the World Health Organization, EU states and recently departed member Britain. A European Commission spokesman acknowledged Monday that mistakes were made with plans that could have triggered border controls between the United Kingdom’s Northern and the EU’s Republic of Ireland. But the EU says it remains confident member states can achieve the commission’s goal that 70% of the bloc’s adult population will be vaccinated by the end of the summer. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said her country wants to offer all adults the shot by Sept. 21. She says there were “good reasons” why the EU was slower off the bloc on its vaccine campaign, such as requiring regular approval.