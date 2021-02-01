Famed San Francisco private eye Palladino dies after attack

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Famous private eye Jack Palladino has died days after he hit his head as a pair of would-be robbers tried to grab his camera outside his San Francisco home. His attorney confirmed Monday that the 76-year-old died after suffering a devastating brain injury Thursday. Palladino was hired for high-profile investigations ranging from the Jonestown mass suicides to celebrity and political scandals, including those involving former President Bill Clinton and musician Courtney Love. The photos Palladino took before his attackers fled were used by police to track down two suspects. They were charged with assault with a deadly weapon and other crimes.