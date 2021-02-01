Farabee, Hayes lead Flyers to OT win over Islanders

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Farabee had a hat trick, Kevin Hayes scored on a power play 4:23 into overtime and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the New York Islanders 4-3 on Sunday night for a weekend sweep. James van Riemsdyk had three assists to help the Flyers win their fourth straight. They also beat the Islanders in overtime Saturday. Nick Leddy, Josh Bailey and Matthew Barzal scored for the Islanders. They have lost five in a row. After Barzal was whistled for high-sticking in overtime, Philadelphia took advantage. Claude Giroux set up Hayes, who shot high past Ilya Sorokin from close range.