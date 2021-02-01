Former San Diego mayor joins race for California governor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer is running for California governor. The 54-year-old centrist Republican says in an online video that California has become a failed state under Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. He says he’s running “to make a difference, not to make promises.” His announcement came Monday as supporters of a possible recall election that could oust Newsom from office continue gathering the nearly 1.5 million petition signatures needed to qualify the proposal for the ballot. Newsom’s campaign said the governor would remain focused on distributing COVID-19 vaccine while Republicans jockey for political advantage. Faulconer began raising money for a potential run last month.