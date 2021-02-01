GameStop saga makes Wall Street an issue for Biden team

WASHINGTON (AP) — In light of the GameStop saga, President Joe Biden’s financial regulators _ especially the Securities and Exchange Commission _ will likely have to address questions about a number of Wall Street practices, such as short-selling and whether the business model of online trading platforms such as Robinhood is as investor-friendly as the companies say it is. The airing of complex issues will come in addition to anticipated efforts by regulators at the SEC, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and other agencies to overturn Trump-era rules deemed more favorable to the financial industry than to consumers or retail investors.