Gov: Fraudster raised money pitching Giuliani as firm’s face

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say a fraudster facing sentencing next week lured one investor by bragging that Rudy Giuliani had agreed to be the face of a fraud-busting company that was a fraud itself. The revelation was included in court papers filed late Monday as prosecutors urged a judge to sentence David Correia next week to about three years in prison. The Florida man has pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit wire fraud and making false statements to the Federal Election Commission. His lawyer asked that he serve no prison time. But prosecutors said he deserves years in prison for a fraud that cheated seven individuals of over $2 million. They say he also doesn’t seem contrite.