Immigration detainee with COVID-19 dies in Georgia hospital

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Federal authorities said a 57-year-old Mexican man who was being held in immigration detention in southwest Georgia has died from complications of COVID-19. A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement news release says Felipe Montes died early Saturday at a hospital in Columbus from “cardiopulmonary arrest, secondary to complications of coronavirus disease.” Montes entered ICE custody on Dec. 28 and had been held at the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin until Jan. 10, when he was admitted to the hospital.