India budget to boost health care spending,

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s government plans to increase spending on health care in a budget that promises extra help for weathering the coronavirus pandemic. The budget proposal presented by the government on Monday also focuses on developing financial institutions and shoring up of infrastructure to get the pandemic-ravaged nation back on track as the world’s fastest-growing major economy. India is in its worst economic slowdown in a decade. Contrary to expectations, the proposed budget did not promise extra support for the country’s farmers who have been protesting for more than two months against new agricultural laws which they say will favor large agribusiness and corporations.