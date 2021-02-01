Man wanted in Carlos Ghosn’s escape accuses US of ‘betrayal’

BOSTON (AP) — A U.S. Army Special Forces veteran accused, along with his son, of smuggling former Nissan Motor Co. Chair Carlos Ghosn out of Japan in a box is imploring U.S. officials to block their extradition. In an interview with The Associated Press on Monday, Michael Taylor said he fears they will be treated unfairly in the Japanese legal system and feels betrayed that he would be extradited after his service to the U.S. A judge last week rejected an emergency petition, clearing the way for their extradition to Japan. The White House and State Department didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment about the case.