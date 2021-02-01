Ontario confirms its 1st case of South African virus variant

TORONTO (AP) — Canada most populous province is reporting its first case of a coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa that is believed to be more contagious than the original. Ontario’s chief medical officer of health said Monday that the case was found in the Peel region west Toronto and the person does not have a known history of travel or any known contact with someone who has travelled. British Columbia has also reported cases of the South African variant. Viruses constantly mutate but scientists are concerned with the emergence of three that researchers believe may spread more easily. One first reported in the United Kingdom was previously confirmed in Canada, and Ontario has dozens of cases now.