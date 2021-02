US factories grew in January, but at a slower pace

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — American factories grew in January, but at slower pace than the previous month. The Institute for Supply Management reported Monday that its gauge of manufacturing activity fell to 58.7% in January from 60.7% the previous month. The December reading was the index’s highest since it stood at 60.8% in August 2018. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the manufacturing sector. The January figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the eighth straight month after contracting in March, April, and May. The U.S. economy was broadsided by the coronavirus outbreak from April through June, but since then manufacturing has largely recovered.