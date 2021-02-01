US watchdog: Taliban attacks increased in Afghan capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A U.S. government watchdog says Taliban attacks in the Afghan capital of Kabul are on the rise, with increasing targeted killings of government officials, civil-society leaders and journalists. Monday’s report comes as the Biden administration plans to take a new look at the U.S.-Taliban peace deal signed under President Donald Trump. It says Taliban-initiated attacks across Afghanistan during the last quarter of 2020 were slightly lower than in the previous quarter, but exceeded those of the same period in 2019, according to data from U.S. forces. The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, known as SIGAR, monitors the billions of dollars the U.S. spends in Afghanistan.