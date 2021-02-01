US won’t make immigration arrests at virus vaccination sites

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government says it won’t be making routine immigration enforcement arrests at COVID-19 vaccination sites. In a statement Monday, the Department of Homeland Security says that vaccination sites will be considered “sensitive locations” and generally off limits for enforcement actions. It says arrests would only be carried out under “the most extraordinary of circumstances.” DHS says it encourages everyone, regardless of immigration status, to receive the vaccine when they are eligible under local regulations. The U.S. government previously considered health clinics as well as schools and places of worship as sensitive locations where it would generally not carry out enforcement actions.