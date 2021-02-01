Winter Storm Warning until TUE 7:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Chenango County

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST

TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to

12 inches.

* WHERE…Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango and Otsego counties.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening and morning commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This will be a long duration event. Light

snow may become heavy at times tonight into Tuesday with areas

of blowing snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

