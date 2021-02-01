Winter Storm Warning until WED 5:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Cortland County

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST

WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to

12 inches with locally higher amounts.

* WHERE…Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Schuyler,

Tompkins and Cortland counties.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening and morning commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This will be a long duration event. Light

snow may become heavy at times tonight through Tuesday with

areas of blowing snow. Snow showers and Lake Effect snow

continue through Tuesday night with additional snow

accumulations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

