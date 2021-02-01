Winter Storm Warning until WED 5:00 AM EST

Winter Storm Warning until WED 5:00 AM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Tompkins County
…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST
WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to
12 inches with locally higher amounts.
* WHERE…Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Schuyler,
Tompkins and Cortland counties.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening and morning commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This will be a long duration event. Light
snow may become heavy at times tonight through Tuesday with
areas of blowing snow. Snow showers and Lake Effect snow
continue through Tuesday night with additional snow
accumulations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&