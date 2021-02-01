Winter Storm Warning until TUE 1:00 PM EST

Winter Storm Warning until TUE 1:00 PM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Northern Wayne County
…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST
TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to
24 inches. Heaviest snow will occur towards the Poconos and
other high elevations, with isolated spots getting more than 2
feet.
* WHERE…Wayne, Bradford, Susquehanna, Pike, Wyoming,
Lackawanna, and Luzerne counties.
* WHEN…Until 1 PM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This will be a long duration event. Light
snow becomes heavy at times midday today and tonight with
snowfall rates occasionally 2 to as high as 3+ inches per hour,
especially towards the Poconos. Snow becomes light tomorrow
morning, but areas of blowing snow will continue.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit
www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic
conditions.
&&