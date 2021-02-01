Winter Storm Warning until TUE 1:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Northern Wayne County

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST

TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to

24 inches. Heaviest snow will occur towards the Poconos and

other high elevations, with isolated spots getting more than 2

feet.

* WHERE…Wayne, Bradford, Susquehanna, Pike, Wyoming,

Lackawanna, and Luzerne counties.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas

of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This will be a long duration event. Light

snow becomes heavy at times midday today and tonight with

snowfall rates occasionally 2 to as high as 3+ inches per hour,

especially towards the Poconos. Snow becomes light tomorrow

morning, but areas of blowing snow will continue.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania

Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all

travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit

www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic

conditions.

&&