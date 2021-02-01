Winter Storm Warning until TUE 7:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Broome County

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST

TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 16

inches with locally higher amounts. Southern Sullivan County

could have snow totals approaching two feet.

* WHERE…Chemung, Tioga, Broome, Delaware, and Sullivan

counties in New York.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult late today into

Tuesday. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening and

morning commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This will be a long duration event. Light

snow becomes heavy at times tonight into Tuesday with snowfall

rates occasionally up to an inch per hour or higher, especially

in Sullivan County. Areas of blowing snow will occur as well

tonight through Tuesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&