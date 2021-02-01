Winter Storm Warning until TUE 7:00 PM EST

Winter Storm Warning until TUE 7:00 PM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Broome County
…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST
TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 16
inches with locally higher amounts. Southern Sullivan County
could have snow totals approaching two feet.
* WHERE…Chemung, Tioga, Broome, Delaware, and Sullivan
counties in New York.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult late today into
Tuesday. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening and
morning commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This will be a long duration event. Light
snow becomes heavy at times tonight into Tuesday with snowfall
rates occasionally up to an inch per hour or higher, especially
in Sullivan County. Areas of blowing snow will occur as well
tonight through Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&