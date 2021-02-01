Winter Storm Warning until TUE 5:00 AM EST

Winter Storm Warning until TUE 5:00 AM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA
Tioga County
…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST
TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE…Portions of central Pennsylvania.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Storm snowfall is winding down but areas of
light to occasionally moderate snow showers will persist
overnight with additional light accumulations. The heaviest
snowfall is expected to the east US-15 through Tuesday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant
winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous.
Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.
To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.
&&