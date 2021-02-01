Winter Storm Warning until TUE 5:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA

Tioga County

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST

TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches.

* WHERE…Portions of central Pennsylvania.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Storm snowfall is winding down but areas of

light to occasionally moderate snow showers will persist

overnight with additional light accumulations. The heaviest

snowfall is expected to the east US-15 through Tuesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania

Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all

travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant

winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous.

Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway

and traffic conditions.

To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook

page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.

&&