Biden and GOP senators offer competing COVID-19 relief plans

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and a group of 10 Senate Republicans are offering competing proposals to help the United States respond to the coronavirus pandemic and provide economic relief to businesses and families. The president met with the senators on Monday at the White House. White House press secretary Jen Psaki is describing the meeting as “an exchange of ideas” and not a forum for Biden to “make or accept an offer.” The topline numbers are this: Biden’s plan calls for an additional $1.9 trillion in federal spending. The 10 GOP senators are calling for about $618 billion.