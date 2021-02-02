Fed up judge sets meeting at LA shelter on homeless crisis

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A fed up federal judge in California says last week’s rainstorm created extraordinarily harsh conditions for homeless residents of Los Angeles. He ordered city officials to meet with him at a Skid Row shelter to discuss how to address the worsening crisis of people living on the streets. The action involves a lawsuit accusing officials in greater Los Angeles of failing to comprehensively address the homelessness problem. The judge said during a visit downtown last week that he witnessed the impact of the wet, cold weather on homeless residents, including a woman who was naked and suffering from hypothermia.