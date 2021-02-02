Skip to Content

Senate set to confirm Buttigieg for transportation secretary

New
12:20 am National News from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is poised to approve Pete Buttigieg to be transportation secretary, which would make him the first openly gay person ever confirmed to a Cabinet post. Buttigieg would be tasked with advancing President Joe Biden’s wide-ranging agenda of rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure and fighting climate change. Buttigieg’s nomination is set for a vote Tuesday in the full Senate. The 39-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has pledged to promote safety and restore consumer trust in America’s transportation sector, which has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content