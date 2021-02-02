Senate set to confirm Buttigieg for transportation secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is poised to approve Pete Buttigieg to be transportation secretary, which would make him the first openly gay person ever confirmed to a Cabinet post. Buttigieg would be tasked with advancing President Joe Biden’s wide-ranging agenda of rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure and fighting climate change. Buttigieg’s nomination is set for a vote Tuesday in the full Senate. The 39-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has pledged to promote safety and restore consumer trust in America’s transportation sector, which has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic.