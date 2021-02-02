Special Weather Statement issued February 2 at 12:22AM EST by NWS Binghamton NY

Special Weather Statement issued February 2 at 12:22AM EST by NWS Binghamton NYNew
At 1215 AM EST, a band of heavy snowfall was moving into the eastern
portions of Otsego, Delaware, and Sullivan Counties in New York.
Snowfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour will occur with this
heavier snow band, and may persist for a few hours.
Downslope flow off the higher elevations of the Catskills is
reducing snowfall intensity over western Otsego and Delaware
Counties. More moderate snowfall rates of up to 1 inch per hour are
more likely in this area.
Some Locations impacted will include… Rockland, Oneonta,
Fallsburg, Monticello, Liberty, Bethel, Sidney, Neversink, South
Fallsburg and Walton.
Major roadways impacted will include portions of I-88 east of
Sidney, and Highway 17 east of Deposit.