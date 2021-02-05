Biden strikes tough tone on Russia in diplomatic push

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the days of the U.S. “rolling over” to Russian President Vladimir Putin are over and he is calling for the immediate release of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. During his first visit to the State Department as president, Biden offered his strongest condemnation of Putin as large protests have broken out throughout Russia following the jailing of Navalny. Biden was also seeking to make clear to the world that he’s making a dramatic turn away from Putin following the presidency of Republican Donald Trump, who avoided direct confrontation and often sought to downplay the Russian leader’s malign actions.