Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend blames arrest on his death

NEW YORK (AP) — Financier Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend says the United States unjustly targeted her for prosecution as they looked for a substitute to replace him with her after his death. The claim by Ghislaine Maxwell was contained in newly unsealed court documents released Thursday. Her lawyers challenged on multiple grounds an indictment charging her with recruiting three teenage girls in the 1990s for Epstein to sexually abuse. Prosecutors say she sometimes joined in. The 59-year-old British socialite has pleaded not guilty. Trial is scheduled for July. If convicted, she could face a lengthy prison sentence. Epstein, then 66, killed himself in a Manhattan federal jail in August 2019 as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.